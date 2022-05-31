Optimist Club donates to local Scouts BSA troop

May 31, 2022

The Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club recently held a meeting featuring Troop 7032 Scoutmaster Dan Barnes. Troop 7032 Scoutmaster Claudia Rodriguez was unable to attend.

Dan talked to the Optimist Club about the change from Boy Scouts to Scouts BSA when the BSA began admitting girls into the program in February 2019 (when 7032 was formed), how the Scouts are preparing to attend Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola mid-June, what Eagle projects have been completed recently, and how the Scouts program is helping shape our youth into leaders.

If you have a son or daughter, aged 10-1/2 or older, who might be interested in Scouts, please contact Dan (dan.barnes@lsr7.net) or Claudia (claudia.gomez@comcast.net) for more information.

Both Troops usually meet at 7 p.m. every Monday night at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Raymore.

Club President, Brian Mills, presented Dan with the Club’s donations to assist with both troops’ programs this year.