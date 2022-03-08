© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Peculiar welcomes new police officer

By Raymore Journal staff

Will Childress (left) took the Oath of Office during the Peculiar Board of Aldermen meeting on March 7. Peculiar Police Chief Don Shepard was present to welcome Officer Childress.

