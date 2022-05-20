Peculiar’s Summer Tailgate honors first responders

Cass County residents gathered in downtown Peculiar on Saturday, May 14, for the all-day Tailgate Festival to honor area first responders.
Hosted by the Peculiar Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by RE/Max Signature, festivities began as early as 7:30 a.m. with the 5K Fun Run. The 5k began in downtown Peculiar, accessing the Highland trail to Shari Dr., onto grass in the Shari Park and then onto the scenic wooded run through eventually Dunsworth park before looping back to the starting point in time to catch the start of the event parade at 10 am.
In addition to the 5K and parade, the tailgate festival also included vendors, food trucks, face painting, cakewalk, corn hole tournament and a First Responder Appreciation Proclamation. Live entertainment was provided by In the Light, magician/illusionist Terry Magelssen, Chad Rader, Nick Nave, John Sanders, and The Heat.
A dunk tank featured a variety of community leaders taking the plunge, including Officer Rick Clausing, Mayor Doug Stark, Peculiar Chamber of Commerce President Robert Gaines, Officer Blake Chalmers, state representative candidate Bing Schimmelpfenning, Officer Luke Parker, David Hayes of the Rural Area World Report, Ray-Pec Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, 5th grade teacher Keyawna Conley, and Peculiar firefighters.
Around the corner, Pete and Jake’s Hot Rod Parts hosted a car show and auction. Dozens of cars ranging from the 1920s to present day were showing off their shiny exteriors in the bright, spring sun.
Since 2016, Dr. Michael Brucks has been passionate about helping his community experience optimal health. He specializes in pain relief, carefully selected therapies and optimal wellness care. He looks forward to being of service to you!
The Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. was founded in November 1992 to serve the communities of Cass County and the surrounding Kansas City area. We open our doors to everyone and strive to promote personalized care and understanding to each family that entrusts us with their loved ones.
Community Bank has the perfect checking account for your personal or business use. Open a checking account in Raymore, Peculiar, or Harrisonville and receive an instant issue debit card and eco-friendly options.