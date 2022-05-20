Peculiar’s Summer Tailgate honors first responders

May 20, 2022

Cass County residents gathered in downtown Peculiar on Saturday, May 14, for the all-day Tailgate Festival to honor area first responders.

Hosted by the Peculiar Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by RE/Max Signature, festivities began as early as 7:30 a.m. with the 5K Fun Run. The 5k began in downtown Peculiar, accessing the Highland trail to Shari Dr., onto grass in the Shari Park and then onto the scenic wooded run through eventually Dunsworth park before looping back to the starting point in time to catch the start of the event parade at 10 am.

In addition to the 5K and parade, the tailgate festival also included vendors, food trucks, face painting, cakewalk, corn hole tournament and a First Responder Appreciation Proclamation. Live entertainment was provided by In the Light, magician/illusionist Terry Magelssen, Chad Rader, Nick Nave, John Sanders, and The Heat.

A dunk tank featured a variety of community leaders taking the plunge, including Officer Rick Clausing, Mayor Doug Stark, Peculiar Chamber of Commerce President Robert Gaines, Officer Blake Chalmers, state representative candidate Bing Schimmelpfenning, Officer Luke Parker, David Hayes of the Rural Area World Report, Ray-Pec Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, 5th grade teacher Keyawna Conley, and Peculiar firefighters.

Around the corner, Pete and Jake’s Hot Rod Parts hosted a car show and auction. Dozens of cars ranging from the 1920s to present day were showing off their shiny exteriors in the bright, spring sun.