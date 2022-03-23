© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Pleasant Hill man dies after falling into city lake

By Raymore Journal staff

A Pleasant Hill man drowned in Pleasant Hill City Lake on Sunday after falling overboard.

Michael L. Hamilton, 67, of Pleasant Hill fell out of a 1981 Monark boat he was operating at Pleasant Hill City Lake at around 11:15 a.m. on March 20.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol incident report, bystanders managed to get Hamilton out of the water while attempting to rescue him. Unfortunately, Hamilton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

No further details were available at press time.

