Ray-Pec Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle presents Pleasant Hill 7th grader Antonia Antov with the Cass County Spelling Bee first-place trophy. (Courtesy photo)

Vivian Howard, a 6th grade student in the Midway School District, is the runner-up in this year’s Cass County Spelling Bee. (Courtesy photo)

Pleasant Hill’s Antonia Antov wins Cass County Spelling Bee

By Raymore Journal staff

Pleasant Hill 7th grader Antonia Antov won the Cass County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, March 16. Antonia qualifies to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., later this spring.

Runner-up was 6th grader Vivian Howard from the Midway School District.

Other participants were Eli Gray, 8th grader, Belton School District, Brooklyn Meloy, 8th grader, Ray-Pec East Middle School and Conner Peeples, 8th grader, Harrisonville School District.

