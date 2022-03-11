Police need help locating missing Belton teen

Isabella V. Kenslow, 15, of Belton has been missing since March 2.

A 15-year-old Belton girl is missing, and police needs the public’s help finding her.



According to a Belton Police Department new release, Isabella V. Kenslow has been missing since the early morning of March 2. Isabella is 5ft 2in tall, 187 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. Isabella also has a distinct red scar by her left eye.



Although she is only 15, the Belton Police Department says Isabella may be presenting herself as a young adult.

Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts or who has had direct contact with Isabella should contact Det. Chrostowski by email at bchrostowski@Beltonpd.org.