Police pursuit in Raymore ends in Longview Lake

May 14, 2022

Around 12:30 Wednesday morning, May 4, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in Raymore near Ward Road and County Line Road.

The vehicle began speeding away at which time the deputy deployed his Grappler device and stopped the vehicle. The driver refused to exit the vehicle, struck the patrol car nearly hitting one deputy, and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle that was partially disabled north. The pursuit continued north into Jackson County and eventually onto a lake access area of Longview Lake. The driver drove the vehicle into the lake and became stuck in approximately 2 feet of water. Deputies took the driver into custody when he exited the water.

The driver is identified as Cory L. Bartz 33, of Belton.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Bartz with Felony Resisting Arrest By Fleeing Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury or Death. A warrant was issued with no bond.