Postseason play has begun for Cass County high school sports

Teammates congratulate Belton High School’s John Murphy after he scores one of the Pirates’ nine runs in their Class 6, District 7 playoff game against Lee’s Summit West. Belton lost the game 12-9 to end its 2022 season. (Trissi Hardin/Raymore Journal)

May 20, 2022

The 2022 postseason action is completely underway for all of the high school teams across the state of Missouri and Cass County teams are no different.

Just as the spring seasons presented multiple highs and lows with weather and getting events competed, the Cass County teams saw similar highs and lows as postseason play began and ended for many teams across Cass County.

There are still some Cass County teams left alive, and as this week’s Raymore Journal went to press there were quite a few teams still in limbo.

Ray-Pec Baseball

The Panthers improved to 19-9 this past Monday when they defeated Raytown 4-0 in the opening round of the Class 6, District 7 tournament to advance to the semifinals, which were scheduled to be played this past Wednesday, which was after this week’s Raymore Journal went to press.

Earlier in the week, last week, the Panthers opened their week falling 11-0 at Blue Valley, but rebounded on Wednesday with a 6-1 victory over Liberty North, but closed the regular season falling 7-4 against Blue Springs in Ray-Pec’s 2022 regular season finale.

Ray-Pec Girls Soccer

The Lady Panthers lost their final three games of the 2022 season, to end the campaign with an 8-10-1 overall record. On Tuesday of last week the Ray-Pec girls’ coffer team fell 1-0 against Lee’s Summit North and followed that with a 6-0 shutout loss at Lee’s Summit West to close the regular season. On Saturday the Lady Panthers fell 3-0 against Lee’s Summit North in the opening round of the Class 4, District 7 tournament to have their season come to an end.

Belton Baseball

The Pirate baseball team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Monday as they fell 12-9 to Lee’s Summit West in the opening round of the Class 6, District 7 postseason tournament. The Pirates finished the season with an 8-25 record after closing the regular season last week with a win and a loss. The Belton baseball team opened last week on Tuesday, falling 14-1 against Oak Hill, but closed the regular season on Thursday with an 8-7 victory at Grain Valley before seeing their season come to an end on Monday against Lee’s Summit West.

Belton Girls Soccer

The Belton girls’ soccer team dropped two of its final three games of the 2022 season as their season came to an end with an 8-9 record. The Lady Pirates opened their final week of play with a 3-1 victory at Truman on Tuesday, but closed the regular season falling 1-0 in one overtime against Fort Osage. The Lady Pirates then went into the Class 4, District 7 district tournament against Lee’s Summit, where they suffered an 8-0 defeat on Saturday to have their season come to an end.

Harrisonville Baseball

The Wildcat baseball team saw its season end after a 4-16 campaign. The Harrisonville baseball team opened its final week of the 2022 season last Tuesday when they scored a 7-5 win over Nevada and followed with a 14-0 victory over Center on Wednesday, but the Wildcats were not able to keep that momentum alive into the postseason as they opened Class 4, District 7 action on Monday against Clinton and saw their season come to an end following a 5-4 loss in extra innings.

Harrisonville Girls Soccer

The Lady Wildcats were the No. 1 seed in the Class 2, District 7 tournament this year and were scheduled to play against Summit Christian Academy this past Tuesday in the semifinals of that tournament. The Harrisonville girls’ soccer team opened their final week of the regular season last Monday when they scored a 2-1 victory in overtime at Oak Grove on Monday, followed that with an 8-0 victory at Lone Jack on Tuesday and then open district play on Saturday with a 10-0 victory over Kansas City Northeast in the opening round of district play.

Archie Baseball

The Whirlwind baseball team finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record. The Whirlwinds opened their final week of the 2022 season last Tuesday falling 12-1 against Leeton in their regular season finale. The Whirlwinds they dropped an 8-2 contest against Crest Ridge on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 2, District 14 tournament.

Drexel Baseball

The Drexel Bobcat baseball team saw its 2022 season come to an end this past Monday after a 2-10 campaign. Drexel began its final week of the 2022 season last Wednesday when they closed the 2022 regular season losing a 10-0 contest at Liberty. The Bobcats then went into the Class 1, District 10 tournament where they were paired up against La Monte in the opening round, but did not advance from that opening round as they suffered a 9-8 defeat to see their season come to an end.

Pleasant Hill Baseball

The Roosters closed out their 2022 regular season last Tuesday with a 16-13 victory over Barstow for their 10th straight victory and took a 21-1 record into action in the Class 4, District 7 tournament last Tuesday, where they were scheduled to play Nevada, but results from that game were not available before the Journal’s press time.

If the Roosters won their district opener, where they were the No. 2 seed and received a 1st round bye, they would have played in the district championship game against either No. 1 seeded Summit Christian Academy, who was scheduled to play Clinton, who defeated Harrisonville in its district opener on Monday, which was also played Tuesday.

Pleasant Hill Girls Soccer

The Chicks soccer team took a 14-5 record into their Class 2, District 7 semifinal match against Oak Grove this past Tuesday in a match which was scheduled to be competed after this week’s Raymore Journal went to press. The Chicks closed out the 2022 regular season on a winning note as they opened last week with a 9-0 shutout over Knob Noster on Monday and followed that with another shutout, 8-0, over Kansas City Lutheran to close the regular season on Tuesday. The Chicks then opened district play on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over Center in the opening round of the Class 2, District 7 tournament.

Sherwood Baseball

The Marksmen baseball team saw its 2022 season come to an end with a 2-15 record. The Marksmen opened their final week of the regular season falling 16-2 at Butler on Monday and closed the regular season falling 19-0 at Buffalo on Tuesday before beginning play in the Class 3, District 14 tournament. District play for the Marksmen, however, did not last long as the Sherwood baseball team opened ply on Friday but lost 12-3 against Barstow to see their season come to an end.