Projects across Raymore: Pending developments

The proposed product for the Sendera community will consist of elevations that maintain a natural aesthetic by incorporating a combination of masonry, stucco, metal, glass, premium vinyl, and natural and painted wood. Existing elevations following a Tuscan, Mediterranean, or Heavy Timber make-up will be mixed with a new concept to compliment the community’s high-end modern desert theme. Clayton Properties Group wants to build more than 400 single-family homes south of W. Hubach Hill Road and east of Brook Parkway. (Source: City of Raymore building elevations document)

June 3, 2022

Timber Trails, Park Side, Sendera, White Tail Run, Madison Valley, Ridgeview Estates

To help residents better understand what the city is building, The Raymore Journal has compiled an overview of the community development projects across the city.

As of press time, there are nearly 50 community development projects listed on the local government’s official website. Anyone can access the interactive map at Raymore.com by going to the “Current Projects” in the middle of the homepage.

In a series of stories, The Raymore Journal will provide residents with a more detailed overview of those projects. The series will begin with pending projects, followed by projects that have been fully approved and underway.

In addition to providing the information available at the city’s website, The Raymore Journal accessed city council and planning/zoning meetings for more context. Below is a loose guide to help navigate the community development projects happening in your city.

It may be too late to change the course of many of the projects. However, if this is not the direction you would like to see the city go, it is never too late to start paying attention to the proposals coming into the city nearly every week. The Raymore Journal will update residents with the latest proposals being considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council.