Public library invites residents to design new Bookmobile

June 9, 2022

Seventy-four years ago last month, the Cass County Public Library dedicated its first bookmobile at a parade on the Harrisonville square. Now, in 2022, production is in progress on the newest CCPL Bookmobile, a modified RV that is scheduled to hit the roads around Cass County this fall.

The library has contracted with the manufacturer of the new bookmobile for a full vinyl wrap that will decorate and brand the exterior of the vehicle. The final design will be created by the manufacturer’s in-house graphics department, however, the library is issuing a call to all artists for design inspiration.

With all the talent the library has seen from its patrons through various art displays and contests over the years, they are hoping the wrap design can be inspired by the people that know and love Cass County and its library.

With the new bookmobile, patrons will once again find the mobile library stopping at daycares, long-term care homes, recreation centers, and other areas in the county not in close proximity to one of Cass County Public Library’s six local branches. It will hold an estimated 3,000 items and will have computer and printing access, interior seating, and portable outdoor seating.

Templates of the new bookmobile are available here or can be picked up at the front desk at any branch. Artists may use any medium, including digital, for their design, but they must be original creations without recognizable characters or copyrighted images.

Design submissions will be accepted at all Cass County Public Library branches or can be emailed to bookmobile@casscolibrary.org until June 30. Upon submission, all designs become the property of Cass County Public Library and may be reproduced for public display throughout the library system or for promotional purposes both in-house and online. Designs will not be returned and CCPL may use the artist’s name, design, and photograph for publicity purposes.