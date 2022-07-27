Public Service Commission approves change in Evergy Missouri Metro Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism charge

July 27, 2022

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request filed by Evergy Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills. The DSIM charge, which appears as a separate line- item on customer bills, allows Evergy Missouri Metro to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA).

A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by approximately $2.01 a month effective August 1, 2022.

Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to approximately 292,700 customers in the Missouri counties of Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph and Saline.