Question P fails; 2 races decided within single digit margin

August 4, 2022

Editor’s Notes : These are only Cass County results, not the entire state of Missouri.

The City of Raymore asked the residents to approve of a local use tax to pay for more police and other understaffed positions, and the voters responded with their ballots: No, thank you!

With the local use tax rejected for a second time, it is back to the drawing board for the current city staff figuring out a way to fund much-needed positions. Based on an independent study, the city is understaffed by at least four police officers and several Parks and Recreation positions.

Belton residents also rejected their city’s version of Question P, Proposition 1.

The message from residents is clear: No. More. Taxes.

As of press time, there were two races won within single-digit votes. Republican Sherri Gallick beat Jessica Jane Levsen by four votes for the State Representative of District 62. Republican Mike Rumley won over James G. Eftink by eight votes for Associate Circuit Judge for Division 4.

Of the more than 79,500 registered voters, nearly 21,000, more than a quarter, showed up to the ballot box on Aug. 2.

CITY OF RAYMORE

QUESTION P

Shall the City of Raymore, Missouri impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that, if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?

YES 45.59%

NO 54.51%

CITY OF BELTON

PROPOSITION 1

Shall the City of Belton, Missouri, impose a local City use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall be reduced or raised by the same action?

YES 37.41%

NO 62.59%

PARTY DISTRIBUTION

NON-PARTISAN < 1%

REPUBLICAN PARTY 73.54 %

DEMOCRATIC PARTY 24.74%

LIBERTARIAN PARTY < 1%

CONSTIUTION PARTY < 1%

REPUBLICAN PARTY

FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR:

PATRICK A LEWIS < 1%

ERIC SCHMITT 33.43%

BILLY LONG 1.64%

ERIC GREITENS 13.11%

BERNIE MOWINSKI < 1%

C.W. GARDNER < 1%

DESHON PORTER < 1%

VICKY HARTZLER 46.42%

DAVE SIMS < 1%

MARK McCLOSKEY 2.08%

ERIC McELROY < 1%

DENNIS LEE CHILTON < 1%

ROBERT ALLEN < 1%

DAVE SCHATZ < 1%

HARTFORD TUNNELL < 1%

KEVIN C. SCHEPERS < 1%

RICKEY JOINER < 1%

ROBERT OLSON < 1%

RUSSEL PEALER BREYFOGLE Jr < 1%

DARRELL LEON McCLANAHAN III < 1%

CURTIS D. VAUGHN < 1%

FOR STATE AUDITOR

DAVID GREGORY 36.99%

SCOTT FITZPATRICK 63.01%

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 4

JIM (SOUPY) CAMPBELL 1.62%

RICK BRATTIN 32.44%

WILLIAM (BILL) IRWIN 6.57%

MARK ALFORD 50.79%

KALENA BRUCE 4.25%

TAYLOR BURKS 3.19%

KYLE STONNER LaBRUE 1.14%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 55

MIKE HAFFNER 100%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 56

MICHAEL DAVIS 100%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 62

BING SCHIMMELPFENNING 26.73%

JESSICA JANE LEVSEN 36.60%

SHERRI GALLICK 36.67% (won by four votes as of press time)

FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE CIRCUIT 17 DIVISION 2

MIKE WAGNER 100%

FOR ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 3

STACEY J. LETT 100%

FOR ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 4

JAMES G. EFTINK 49.97%

MIKE RUMLEY 50.03% (won by eight votes as of press time)

FOR ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 5

JEFF COX 100%

FOR ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT JUDGE DIVISION 6

JASON M. HOWELL 100%

FOR PRESIDING COMMISSIONER

BOB HUSTON 100%

FOR COUNTY CLERK

JEFF FLETCHER 100%

FOR CIRCUIT CLERK

KIM YORK 100%

FOR RECORDER OF DEEDS

MIKE MEDSKER 100%

FOR PROSECUTING

ATTORNEY

BEN BUTLER 100%

FOR COLLECTOR OF REVENUE

CHRIS MOLENDORP 100%

FOR COUNTY AUDITOR

JACK BONDON 69.8%

JEFF KOUNTER 30.2%

FOR #25 –

PECULIAR RURAL

COMMITTEEMAN

PAUL M. (MONTY) SPENA 37.63%

JEREMY M. LONG 59.76%

Write-in 2.62%

FOR #34 RAYMORE WARD 3 COMMITTEEMAN

JACK C BONDON 63.68%

THOMAS DAY 34.94%

Write-in 1.38%

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR

LEWIS ROLEN 1.39%

GENA ROSS 2.66%

CARLA COFFEE WRIGHT 3.30%

JOSH SHIPP 1.48%

SPENCER TODER 3.77%

LUCAS KUNCE 32.44%

JEWEL KELLY 1.97%

CLARENCE (CLAY) TAYLOR < 1%

PAT KELLY 1.43%

TRUDY BUSCH VALENTINE 49.90%

RONALD (RON) WILLIAM HARRIS < 1%

FOR STATE AUDITOR

ALAN GREEN 100%

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

JACK TRUMAN 100%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 56

PATTY JOHNSON 100%

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 62

JIM HOGAN 100%

FOR PRESIDING COMMISSIONER

BARBARA ROBERTSON 100%

FOR COUNTY CLERK

CYNTHIA VOSS 100%

LIBERTARIAN PARTY

FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR

JONATHAN DINE 100%

FOR STATE AUDITOR

JOHN A. HARTWIG Jr. 100%

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

DISTRICT 4

RANDY LANGKRAEHR 100%

CONSTITUTION PARTY

FOR UNITED STATES SENATOR

PAUL VENABLE 100%

CITY OF PECULIAR

PROPOSITION 1

Shall the city limits of the City of Peculiar, Missouri, be extended so as to embrace and include all the unincorporated area lying within the following boundary lines and found in the County of Cass? All of Tract 1, 2, 3, & 4, in C. Phillips Park, a subdivision of land in Cass County, Missouri, according to the recorded plat thereof, filed in Plat Book 6, page 49, and all that part of the abandoned rail road right of way as described in Deed Book 1313, page 233 on July 30, 1993 lying North Easterly of and adjacent to C. Phillips Park Subdivision and all of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 45, Range 32, Cass County, Missouri, and all that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, all being in Township 45, Range 32, Cass County, Missouri described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter said Section 26; Thence North 01 degrees 01 minutes 04 seconds West, along the East line of Section 26, a distance of 1330.95 feet to the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter said Section 26, also being the true point of beginning of the Tract of land to be herein described; Thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West, along the South line of said Quarter, Quarter, a distance of 1093.86 feet; Thence North 11 degrees 36 minutes 17 seconds West, a distance of 637.14 feet; Thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds East, along a line 625.04 feet North of and parallel to the South line of Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter Section 26, a distance of 362.07 feet; Thence North 01 degrees 01 minute 04 seconds West, a distance of 655.12 feet; Thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds East, along a line 1280.12 feet North of and parallel to the South line of Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, a distance of 634.70 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Peculiar Drive as now located; Thence South 27 degrees 23 minutes 12 seconds East along said right of way line, 735.00 feet; Thence South 89 degrees 34 minutes 45 seconds West, a distance of 112.32 feet to a point on the East line of said Section 26; Thence South 01 degrees 01 minutes 04 seconds East, along said East line, a distance of 625.07 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 96 acres, more or less.

YES 63.30%

NO 36.70%