Rally House and Dutch Bros. Coffee open locations in Belton

Dutch Bros. Coffee’s newest location in Belton is the first in Missouri. (Courtesy photo)

June 16, 2022

Two retail companies are open for business in Belton, both of which residents may already be familiar with.

Rally House

Perhaps a recognizable name to most Cass County residents, Rally House’s newest location is at 910 E. North Avenue in the Belton Town Center Shopping Center.

Based in Lenexa, the specialty sports store started as Kansas Sampler before expanding to become Rally House. Now, Rally House has more than 100 locations in 12 states. The new location in Belton is the 19th Rally House in Missouri

“There’s a lot of new retail and housing (in Belton),” Aaron Johnson, vice president of marketing strategy for Rally House, said in a statement. “You see a lot of new development and construction projects. It speaks to growth.”

Rally House plans to add more than 30 new locations this year, including one more in the Kansas City market. Rally House offers an extensive selection of apparel, gifts, home decor and other types of merchandise while representing local NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA teams.

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Grants Pass, Ore.-based Dutch Bros. Coffee is operating its first Missouri location near the southwest corner of Interstate 49 and Highway 58 at 1733 E. North Avenue.

Locals who have spent time on the West Coast may be familiar with Dutch Bros. Most of the more than 500 locations are in the western portion of the country, with more locations spread throughout 12 states.

According to a news release, Dutch Bros. invested $1.2 million in the construction of the 950-sq.-ft. location with a two-lane drive-thru and walk-up window. The company is the largest, privately held drive-thru coffee chain in the U.S.

“We put a lot of work into deciding where to open,” Mike Dennis, director of community and government affairs at Dutch Bros. Coffee, said in a statement. “For us, it isn’t only about the bottom line; because our operators live, work and make a life in the communities they serve, we want to make sure our values align with yours. We’re confident that’s the case in Belton.”

Dutch Bros. offers a variety of both hot and cold beverages including coffees; Dutch Freeze, a blended espresso; Dutch Frost, the company’s take on a classic shake; and Dutch Soda, a flavor-infused sparkling water; as well as a variety of chai, energy drinks, teas, smoothies and lemonades.