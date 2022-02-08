Ray-Pec All-State Band and Choir performers

Congratulations are in order for a Ray-Pec High School freshman who made Missouri’s All-State Band and five students who made the All-State Choir.

Raymore-Peculiar High School Freshman Jonny Reque performed with the All-State Band on Jan. 29 during the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference in Osage Beach, Mo. Jonny was selected 4th chair percussion in the All-State Band and was the only freshman to make the percussion section.

Congratulations to the Ray-Pec High School singers who performed with the Missouri All-State Choir on Jan. 29. This is the highest honor a singer can receive in Missouri. From left: Meghan Larsen, Kennedy Kinnick, Xander Blackmon, and Nathan Eckert. Seated: Nate Kiger.