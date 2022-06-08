Ray-Pec baseball’s season ends, Pleasant Hill soccer kicks on

Raymore-Peculiar’s Carter DeGondea jumps up against the outfield fence during action in the 2022 regular season for the Panther baseball team. DeGondea and his Panther teammates saw their season end last week at the Class 6 state tournament after falling in extra innings against Liberty North in the opening round of the tournament. (Trissi Hardin/Raymore Journal)

June 8, 2022

When the 2022 spring high school sports season began there were numerous athletes and teams across Cass County looking to fulfill successful dream seasons.

Some of those dreams were fulfilled in different sports this season, but only one team in Cass County still has its state championship dreams alive – the Pleasant Hill Chicks soccer team, which is scheduled to play in the 2nd round of the Class 2 Missouri High School Activities Association’s state tournament on Friday, June 3 against MICDS of St. Louis at 5 p.m.

The Raymore-Peculiar High School baseball team was the only other Cass County team to qualify for a state championship tournament, but the Panthers saw their championship dreams get snuffed out in the first round of the Class 6 state tournament this past Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers, who took a 21-9 record into the Class 6 tournament, was paired up against Liberty North, who brought with it a 30-9 record, in the opening round of the state tournament.

The Panthers were able to force the state tournament opener into extra innings against the Eagles, but it was the Eagles that pushed themselves over the top and into the state tournament semifinals with a 7-6 victory in eight innings.

The Chicks, on the other hand, are the ones that are advancing into the state tournament semifinals in girls’ soccer after their defense came up with a shutout against Maryville in the Class 2 state tournament as the Pleasant Hill girls soccer team kept its season alive with a 1-0 victory which propelled them to 17-5 this season.

The Chicks will look to keep their championship dreams alive this Friday when they go up against MICDS. Perryville and Orchard Farm play in the other Class 2 state semifinal and that game kicks prior to the Pleasant Hill game, with first kick set for 2:30 p.m.