The Ray-Pec Calendar Committee is planning for the 2022-2023 school year. Ultimately, the committee will present a recommendation to the District Administration and the School Board. The committee is considering options for providing additional collaboration and planning time for staff. Please take a few minutes to provide suggestions or feedback related to the school district calendar.



Girls swim update

The girls swim team has had a great season so far! Michaela Duran broke the 100 breaststroke record, swimming it in 1:09.84, and Madison McKinley broke the 100 butterfly (1:01.25) and 100 backstroke (1:03.22) records.



High school course planning

Course Planning Night is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Ray-Pec High School. This night gives parents and students information about course selection for the 2022-2023 school year. A core and elective department fair will help you learn more about courses and programs offered. There will be several sessions to learn about academic and post secondary opportunities. You can hear more about Dual Credit course work, off-site learning opportunities, ACT Prep, scholarships, college searches and more. Course Planning Night – Breakout Sessions for 2022-2023



Pay It Forward

Cristy Long, a grandmother in our community who is raising her grandchildren, recently nominated Ray-Pec East Middle School wrestling coaches Dan Tuttle and Lou Garcia for the Pay It Forward segment on Fox4 KC. Long nominated them in appreciation for their work to encourage students, and in particular, her grandson. Fox4 Reporter Kathy Quinn visited East Middle School on Monday to surprise the coaches with the recognition. They also received a $400 gift card. Here’s a link to the story.



High School course selection

Students will receive the 2022-2023 Career and Educational Planning Guide and Enrollment form during their advisory class TODAY, Tuesday, Jan. 25. Counselors will visit with each student starting in early February to help students enter their course selections into the school’s schedule management system.



Student Success – Open Hours

The Student Success Team will be available for walk-in support for families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the basement of Raymore Elementary School, 500 S. Madison, Raymore. Please come to the basement entrance on the south side of the building. You may shop for clothing/hygiene items in the Panther Closet, consult with a behavior specialist for parenting strategies, consult with mental health professionals for assistance connecting to community mental health resources, and consult with a family/school liaison for help connecting to other community resources. Open hours will also be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 and May 6.