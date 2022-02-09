Ray-Pec High to produce comedy: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

Raymore-Peculiar High School announces its upcoming production of the musical The Play That Goes Wrong.

Performances of the show will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, and 12, and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Ray-Pec High School Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong is the smash hit comedy from London’s West End and Broadway that had audiences howling with laughter. Ray-Pec Theatre is proud to be one of the first high schools in the country to have the opportunity to perform this hilarious show.



The play centers on a production of The Murder at Haversham Manor where anything that can go wrong does for the beleaguered members of the Cornley Drama Society. The more the actors try to get the production back on track, the more hilariously awry things go. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015, The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedic roller coaster ride with a delightful combination of physical gags and special effects which will entertain the whole family.

The cast includes Corbin Williams as Trevor, Aidan Martel as Max, Nigel Norvell as Robert, Makiya Leslie-Hardison as Sandra, Andrew Burton as Dennis, Paige Showen as Chris, Blake Oser as Jonathan, Madison Busby as Annie, Jared Dosch as Phil, and Brooklyn Burk as Jill.

Working behind the scenes are Teacher Todd Schnake as the director, and Patrons Pam Schnake, Michael Connelly, and Kay Connelly as production assistants. The lighting designer is Jillian Griffin. The assistant directors for The Play That Goes Wrong are Kennedy Kinnick and Avery Monnig. The stage manager is Madi Priest. The sound engineer is Aisha Yanez-Corea. Props are overseen by Madi Priest and Meghan Larsen. The costume, hair and make-up crew is headed up by Audrey Huffman and Kennedy Varner.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the box office line, 892-3999, extension 2400. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students.