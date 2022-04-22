April 22, 2022

Success Academy Hamburger Cook Off

Middle school students at the Success Academy have been participating in real-world learning activities. On April 6, they had a hamburger cook-off. Student Dayne Ducharme won for best Tasting Burger. Student Mark Foxworthy won the awards for Judges Choice and Presentation. Teacher Andrew Perkins won the award for Creativity. Judges were: Dr. Al Voelker, Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services; Dr. Kristel Barr, Director of Secondary Education; and Karmin Ricker, Instructional Design and Technology Coordinator.

Technology Student Association

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the State TSA (Technology Student Association) Contest returned to an in-person competition at the University of Central Missouri at Warrensburg. Ray-Pec’s Computer-Aided Drawing Department earned multiple awards, including CAD Engineering Drawing – First place and national qualifier Quinton Hime; CAD Engineering Drawing – Third place and national qualifier Micah Novak; CAD Architecture Drawing – Second place and national qualifier Isabella Garcia; System Control Technology – Second place and national qualifiers Luke Voelker, Xavier Lewis, and Micah Novak; Technology Problem Solving – Ninth place Luke Voelker and Micah Novak and Technology Bowl – 10th Place Isabella Garcia, Luke Voelker, and Micah Novak. In the above picture, from left: Xavier Lewis, Micah Novak, Quinton Hime, Luke Voelker, and Isabella Garcia.

Dr. Slagle recognized with honor

Raymore-Peculiar School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle was among eight Missouri Superintendents recognized by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) for outstanding performance as an emerging superintendent. Dr. Slagle was nominated by his colleagues in the Greater Kansas City MASA District. He was honored at the MASA Spring Conference on March 23. Each year, the award is presented to superintendents who are in their second or third year of employment as superintendent and have made a measurable contribution to the school district they serve. He is pictured with Dr. Curtis Cain, left, Superintendent of the Wentzville School District and 2022 AASA National Superintendent of the Year.