Raymore Missouri tax disbursements

Ray-Pec schools receive large chunk of county’s May tax disbursements

By Raymore Journal staff

June 16, 2022

Last month, Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp distributed more than $800,000 in property tax funds, including more than $140,000 to schools in Raymore and Peculiar.

According to the latest numbers from Molendorp, Cass County public schools received nearly $490,000 in property tax disbursements in May. That accounts for more than 60% of all tax dollars distributed.

  1. Ray-Pec R-2 – $140,851.30
  2. Belton #124 – $113,560.22
  3. Harrisonville R-9 – $72,085.48
  4. Pleasant Hill R-3 – $47,003.95
  5. Sherwood R-8 – $43,479.35
  6. Midway R-1 – $29,921.20
  7. Archie R-5 – $12,592.99
  8. Drexel R-4 – $12,357.28
  9. East Lynne #40 – $5,806.43
  10. Strasburg C-3 – $5,277.81
  11. Lee’s Summit #7 – $5,181.90
  12. Lone Jack C-J-6 – $903.76

Cities and villages took in nearly $85,000:

  1. Belton – $36,976.22
  2. Raymore – $14,865.97
  3. Harrisonville – $7,570.18
  4. Peculiar – $7,426.63
  5. Pleasant Hill – $7,223.29
  6. Lee’s Summit – $3,202.62
  7. Garden City – $1,675.584
  8. Lake Winnebago – $1,312.76
  9. Archie – $1,210.84
  10. Cleveland – $901.41
  11. Drexel – $876.20
  12. West Line – $441.86
  13. East Lynne – $391.99
  14. Greenwood – $278.09
  15. Freeman – $116.94
  16. Baldwin – $78.99
  17. Strasburg – $67.69
  18. Lake Annette – $34.89
  19. Creighton – $26.45

Fire and ambulance districts received nearly $60,000

  1. South Metro Fire/Ambulance – $18,960.13
  2. West Peculiar Fire/Ambulance #1 – $13,799.29
  3. Pleasant Hill Fire #10 – $7,969.66
  4. Garden City Fire/Ambulance #4 – $6,257.71
  5. Central Cass Fire/Ambulance #3 – $5,284.76
  6. Dolan/West Dolan Fire #7 – $3,015.03
  7. West Cass Fire #6 – $1,548.75
  8. Pleasant Fire #9 – $785.95
  9. East Lynne/Gunn City Fire #8 – $402.41
  10. Creighton Fire #5 – $241.02

The full disbursement list can be accessed at CassCounty.com. The county’s collector can be reached at 816.380.8377 or collector@casscounty.com.

