Ray-Pec schools receive large chunk of county’s May tax disbursements

Last month, Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp distributed more than $800,000 in property tax funds, including more than $140,000 to schools in Raymore and Peculiar.
According to the latest numbers from Molendorp, Cass County public schools received nearly $490,000 in property tax disbursements in May. That accounts for more than 60% of all tax dollars distributed.
Cities and villages took in nearly $85,000:
Fire and ambulance districts received nearly $60,000
The full disbursement list can be accessed at CassCounty.com. The county’s collector can be reached at 816.380.8377 or collector@casscounty.com.
