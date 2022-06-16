Ray-Pec schools receive large chunk of county’s May tax disbursements

June 16, 2022

Last month, Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp distributed more than $800,000 in property tax funds, including more than $140,000 to schools in Raymore and Peculiar.

According to the latest numbers from Molendorp, Cass County public schools received nearly $490,000 in property tax disbursements in May. That accounts for more than 60% of all tax dollars distributed.

Ray-Pec R-2 – $140,851.30 Belton #124 – $113,560.22 Harrisonville R-9 – $72,085.48 Pleasant Hill R-3 – $47,003.95 Sherwood R-8 – $43,479.35 Midway R-1 – $29,921.20 Archie R-5 – $12,592.99 Drexel R-4 – $12,357.28 East Lynne #40 – $5,806.43 Strasburg C-3 – $5,277.81 Lee’s Summit #7 – $5,181.90 Lone Jack C-J-6 – $903.76

Cities and villages took in nearly $85,000:

Belton – $36,976.22 Raymore – $14,865.97 Harrisonville – $7,570.18 Peculiar – $7,426.63 Pleasant Hill – $7,223.29 Lee’s Summit – $3,202.62 Garden City – $1,675.584 Lake Winnebago – $1,312.76 Archie – $1,210.84 Cleveland – $901.41 Drexel – $876.20 West Line – $441.86 East Lynne – $391.99 Greenwood – $278.09 Freeman – $116.94 Baldwin – $78.99 Strasburg – $67.69 Lake Annette – $34.89 Creighton – $26.45

Fire and ambulance districts received nearly $60,000

South Metro Fire/Ambulance – $18,960.13 West Peculiar Fire/Ambulance #1 – $13,799.29 Pleasant Hill Fire #10 – $7,969.66 Garden City Fire/Ambulance #4 – $6,257.71 Central Cass Fire/Ambulance #3 – $5,284.76 Dolan/West Dolan Fire #7 – $3,015.03 West Cass Fire #6 – $1,548.75 Pleasant Fire #9 – $785.95 East Lynne/Gunn City Fire #8 – $402.41 Creighton Fire #5 – $241.02

The full disbursement list can be accessed at CassCounty.com. The county’s collector can be reached at 816.380.8377 or collector@casscounty.com.