Ray-Pec Singers

Ray-Pec singers selected for Missouri Choral Directors Association Graded Honor Choir

By Raymore Journal staff

June 8, 2022

The Raymore-Peculiar singers selected for the Missouri Choral Directors Association Graded Honor Choir this summer in Springfield. Students will rehearse and perform July 26 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall on the campus of Missouri State University.

4-5-6 Choir: Mackenzie Barnhill, Amelia Burton, Hailey Chang, Addison Crowe, Hailey Doyle, Lorelei Fairbanks, Izzy Greig, Rock Hahn, Olivia Link, Mathias Quintero, Chloe Rew, Lizzy Roller, Callie Russell, Kendall Sanchez, Sophia Shaw, Madison Trone, Helen Van Arkel, and Adam Walker.

7-8 Choir: Delaney Burk, Shyanne Hammer, CJ Neal, and Amari Russell.

9-10 Grade: Chloe Adams, Ellie Barker, Serena Bursley, Jillian Collom, Caitlin Gregory, Sav Jordan, Mason Rew, and Destinee Shaffer.

All-State Festival Choir: Xander Blackmon, Nathaniel Eckert, Ronald Graves, Nate Kiger, and Meghan Larsen.

