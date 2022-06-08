Ray-Pec singers selected for Missouri Choral Directors Association Graded Honor Choir

The Raymore-Peculiar singers selected for the Missouri Choral Directors Association Graded Honor Choir this summer in Springfield. Students will rehearse and perform July 26 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall on the campus of Missouri State University.
4-5-6 Choir: Mackenzie Barnhill, Amelia Burton, Hailey Chang, Addison Crowe, Hailey Doyle, Lorelei Fairbanks, Izzy Greig, Rock Hahn, Olivia Link, Mathias Quintero, Chloe Rew, Lizzy Roller, Callie Russell, Kendall Sanchez, Sophia Shaw, Madison Trone, Helen Van Arkel, and Adam Walker.
7-8 Choir: Delaney Burk, Shyanne Hammer, CJ Neal, and Amari Russell.
9-10 Grade: Chloe Adams, Ellie Barker, Serena Bursley, Jillian Collom, Caitlin Gregory, Sav Jordan, Mason Rew, and Destinee Shaffer.
All-State Festival Choir: Xander Blackmon, Nathaniel Eckert, Ronald Graves, Nate Kiger, and Meghan Larsen.
Since 2016, Dr. Michael Brucks has been passionate about helping his community experience optimal health. He specializes in pain relief, carefully selected therapies and optimal wellness care. He looks forward to being of service to you!
The Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. was founded in November 1992 to serve the communities of Cass County and the surrounding Kansas City area. We open our doors to everyone and strive to promote personalized care and understanding to each family that entrusts us with their loved ones.
Community Bank has the perfect checking account for your personal or business use. Open a checking account in Raymore, Peculiar, or Harrisonville and receive an instant issue debit card and eco-friendly options.