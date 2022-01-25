Congratulations to Kennedy Kinnick and Bryon Gooding, both Raymore-Peculiar High School seniors, for being recognized as the Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club students of the month.
Kinnick is heavily involved with Ray-Pec High School’s theater and choir and programs, including the Chamber Choir. Although spending most of her time in the theatre acting (she played Ariel Moore in “Footloose”), Kinnick is assistant director for the play “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company. In February, Kinnick is auditioning for University of Cincinnati and Missouri State University.
Gooding is both an athlete and an academic. On the field, he is a left-handed pitcher for the baseball team. Off the field, Gooding is already hitting the books for college by taking advanced courses, including college algebra, this semester. After high school, Gooding is planning to play baseball at the University of Michigan, where he will also pursue a degree in business. Bryon Gooding is not to be confused with Ryan Gooding, the director of technology for the Ray-Pec School District.
Since 2016, Dr. Michael Brucks has been passionate about helping his community experience optimal health. He specializes in pain relief, carefully selected therapies and optimal wellness care. He looks forward to being of service to you!
The Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. was founded in November 1992 to serve the communities of Cass County and the surrounding Kansas City area. We open our doors to everyone and strive to promote personalized care and understanding to each family that entrusts us with their loved ones.
Community Bank has the perfect checking account for your personal or business use. Open a checking account in Raymore, Peculiar, or Harrisonville and receive an instant issue debit card and eco-friendly options.