Congratulations to Kennedy Kinnick and Bryon Gooding, both Raymore-Peculiar High School seniors, for being recognized as the Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club students of the month.

Kinnick is heavily involved with Ray-Pec High School’s theater and choir and programs, including the Chamber Choir. Although spending most of her time in the theatre acting (she played Ariel Moore in “Footloose”), Kinnick is assistant director for the play “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company. In February, Kinnick is auditioning for University of Cincinnati and Missouri State University.

Gooding is both an athlete and an academic. On the field, he is a left-handed pitcher for the baseball team. Off the field, Gooding is already hitting the books for college by taking advanced courses, including college algebra, this semester. After high school, Gooding is planning to play baseball at the University of Michigan, where he will also pursue a degree in business. Bryon Gooding is not to be confused with Ryan Gooding, the director of technology for the Ray-Pec School District.