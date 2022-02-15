Raymore and Peculiar among fastest growing cities in Missouri

With a population increase of nearly 4,000 since the last decennial Census, Raymore’s growth rate in northern Cass County is only exceeded by Peculiar.

A quick overview of the U.S. Census data reveals what long-time residents likely already knew: Raymore and Peculiar are growing at a relatively fast pace.

From 2010 to 2020, Raymore’s population grew by nearly 4,000 people, the 13th largest increase in Missouri. At nearly 23,000 residents, Raymore’s population has increased by more than 19%. That percentage change puts the city’s population growth in 90th percentile among the more than 1,000 cities in the state.

Raymore’s growth is also in the 90th percentile among the nearly 400 cities that had at least 1,000 residents in 2010. Adjusting to cities with more than 10,000 residents, Raymore cracks the top 10 with the ninth highest percentage increase in population.

Although Peculiar’s population increase of more than 1,000 people is not as big in terms of raw numbers, the city’s growth as a percentage is slightly better than Raymore’s at 22%. Among Missouri cities with at least 1,000 residents, Peculiar is ranked a few spots above Raymore at 25th. The latest data shows Peculiar’s population at more than 5,600 people.

Meanwhile, Belton’s population increased by less than 1,000 people over the past decade, an increase of less than 4%. However, that percentage increase at least puts Belton in the upper quartile of Missouri states. With a population of just under 24,000 people, Belton is poised to be replaced by Raymore as the largest city in Cass County.

Population (in 2020) and growth (since 2010) in other Cass County cities include:

Archie – 1,268 (8% increase)

Baldwin – 85 (8% decrease)

Cleveland – 650 (2% decrease)

Creighton – 327 (6% decrease)

Drexel – 968 (< 1% increase)

East Lynne – 294 (3% decrease)

Freeman – 475 (1% decrease)

Garden City – 1,629 (1% decrease)

Greenwood – 6,021 (15% increase)

Gunn City – 80 (32% decrease)

Harrisonville – 10,121 (1% increase)

Lake Annette – 107 (7% increase)

Lake Winnebago – 1,433 (27% increase)

Loch Lloyd – 863 (44% increase)

Pleasant Hill – 8,777 (8% increase)

Riverview Estates – 78 (5% decrease)

Strasburg – 107 (24% decrease)

West Line – 117 (21% increase)

From 2010 to 2019, the number of occupied housing units has increased by 28% Raymore and 35% in Peculiar. Comparatively, occupied housing units in Belton and Harrisonville increased by less than 1% and 5%, respectively.

Raymore still has the largest median household income in northern Cass County at nearly $85,000 a year, a 15% 10-year increase. Belton is in a distant second at $62,754 (25% increase), followed closely by Peculiar at $62,708 (< 1% decrease) and Harrisonville at $47,404 (1% increase).

Despite a rise in median income, the cost of living in Raymore is becoming more equitable. Raymore’s median monthly housing costs is down 2% from 2010 to $1,285. Conversely, housing costs in Belton and Peculiar are up 6.5% ($1,032) and 7% ($1,106), respectively. Harrisonville’s median month housing costs dropped by 7% to $867.