Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig is in the running for Kansas City’s Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck. The Raymore barbecue food truck’s Politician is full of bologna and smoke. Add coleslaw on top and make it a `”Dirty” Politician. (Courtesy Photo)

May 31, 2022

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll.

Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.

The Jiggy Pig was formed in March 2017 by Jaret and Janna Jensen. Jaret spent seven years in politics before he and Janna decided to start a mobile barbecue food trailer and caterer.

The company’s website claims it strives to provide “some of the best barbecue in Kansas City.” That claim is now backed by its recent nominations.

The Jiggy Pig’s competition is fierce in both categories. In the Best Burnt Ends category, the Cass County barbeque truck is up against Blind Box BBQ, Jack Stack BBQ, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Q and Q39. Nominees in the Best Food Truck category include Burn Theory Fire Kitchen, Crave KC, La Pasadita and On the Hook Fish and Chips.

On the Hook Fish and Chips may also be familiar to some Raymore residents. The food truck makes a stop at Wildwood Boutique at of Highway 58 and Pine St. at least once a month.

Best of KC is Kansas City magazine’s annual poll to recognize the best Kansas City has to offer in 264 categories, from Best Barbecue Sandwich to Best Nail Salon.

Voting ends June 10th and winners will be announced on Aug. 1. Vote for The Jiggy Pig and other categories by visiting vote.KansasCityMag.com.

Want a taste test before voting? Find out where The Jiggy Pig is going to be here.