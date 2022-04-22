© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Raymore-Peculiar High School students of the month

By Raymore Journal staff

April 22, 2022
The Raymore-Peculiar High School students of the month for April 2022 representing the Optimist Club are Ryan Phillips and Lauren Jermain; and representing the Rotary Club are Carson Zaner and Alexandra Feeback. Congratulations!

