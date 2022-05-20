© All rights reserved. Powered by GreenTie.com.

Raymore-Peculiar Orchestra Students

By Raymore Journal staff

May 20, 2022
Raymore-Peculiar orchestra students performed on May 12 at the Worlds of Fun Festival of Music and received a “2” (excellent) rating from the judges. The group includes East Middle School 8th graders; South Middle School 8th graders; and Ray-Pec High School students. The orchestra teachers are Briana Bennett and Kymbre Resler.

