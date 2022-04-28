Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation Annual Gala

In just 24 hours, thousands of dollars were raised for the Raymore-Peculiar School District and dozens of high school students were recognized for their excellence in a meaningful display of support for education by the community.
On April 23, the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation hosted its annual gala at Abby Road Farm. This year’s Taste of Ray-Pec gala had a country western theme, complete with a dirt floor arena.
Several local organizations and businesses donated items for a silent and live auction. Proceeds go toward scholarships and educational programs.
Each year, the Ray-Pec Public School Foundation recognizes Partners in Education. This year, the foundation presented three Partners in Education awards: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; former Ray-Pec Superintendent Dr. Kari Monsees; and current Ray-Pec Board of Education Secretary Pam Steele.
Less than 24 hours after the annual gala, the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club held its annual Excellence in Education banquet at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The Optimist Club recognizes the top sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school.
Every year, the Optimist Club awards students with a $2,500 scholarship. This year’s recipients are Nolan Campbell, Danielle Fisher, Colbey Stosberg and Elizabeth Williams.
Dr. Erin Jewell, Class of 2004, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Jewell is currently a psychiatrist at the Compass Health clubhouse located in Raymore. She graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine & Bioscience College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2014.
This year’s honored students are:
Angelina Bazar
Amgad Benkhadra
Madison Busby
Nolan Campbell
Gabriel Cerda Galeassi
Khuram Choudhry
Caitlin Figge
Addison Hansen
Audrey Huffman
Mackenzie Hughes
Nicholas Karr
Sarah Larkins
Pitchayapa Muangjaila
Micah Novak
Jessica Philips
Madison Priest
Intan Putri
Tora Rosen
Isaac Spencer
Jayden Stickel
Colbey Stosberg
Alden Trageser
Luke Voelker
Elizabeth Williams
Leilany Zarco-Aguirre
Morgan Blair
Andrew Brokaw
Paige Bruflat
Isabella de Leon
Brady Dillon
Michaela Duran
Emma Fobes
Jillian Griffin
Emma Menzel
Jaylen Nevins
Trent Osgood
Elizabeth Pace
Bailey Roe
Whitney Taylor
Gracie Wright
Sofia Borja
Grace Bowen
Brandon Cea
Erin Compton
Jeneva Craig
Savannah Jordan
Natalie Kies
Audrey Mitchell
Brayden Schulze
Riley Zimmerman
