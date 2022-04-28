Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation Annual Gala

April 28, 2022

In just 24 hours, thousands of dollars were raised for the Raymore-Peculiar School District and dozens of high school students were recognized for their excellence in a meaningful display of support for education by the community.



On April 23, the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation hosted its annual gala at Abby Road Farm. This year’s Taste of Ray-Pec gala had a country western theme, complete with a dirt floor arena.



Several local organizations and businesses donated items for a silent and live auction. Proceeds go toward scholarships and educational programs.



Each year, the Ray-Pec Public School Foundation recognizes Partners in Education. This year, the foundation presented three Partners in Education awards: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church; former Ray-Pec Superintendent Dr. Kari Monsees; and current Ray-Pec Board of Education Secretary Pam Steele.



Less than 24 hours after the annual gala, the Raymore-Peculiar Sunrise Optimist Club held its annual Excellence in Education banquet at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The Optimist Club recognizes the top sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school.



Every year, the Optimist Club awards students with a $2,500 scholarship. This year’s recipients are Nolan Campbell, Danielle Fisher, Colbey Stosberg and Elizabeth Williams.



Dr. Erin Jewell, Class of 2004, was the keynote speaker. Dr. Jewell is currently a psychiatrist at the Compass Health clubhouse located in Raymore. She graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine & Bioscience College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2014.



This year’s honored students are: