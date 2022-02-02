Raymore-Peculiar School District Places Students in Internship Programs

In the Raymore-Peculiar School District, at the Administrative Services Center, there are three departments that have student interns working with full-time employees.



Two opportunities are offered through the Finance and Communications departments. For those internships, the student employees go to school for most of the day, then go to the Administrative Services Center to work. These internships are paid, and the students can earn class credit. The internships are listed in the Course Planning Guide as “Finance Internship” and “Media Internship.”

This is the fourth year for the Finance Department to have a student intern. Trinity Hunter, who is a student in the MoOptions program, is filling the internship this year.



This is the first year for an intern in the Communications Department, where Sophomore Ella Gawf is earning a journalism credit at Ray-Pec High School.



Although the internship structure is similar, the interns in these positions do vastly different things. They both have lots of digital work, but it varies with the position. The Finance intern does charting and digital filing, while the Communications intern does website updates and writing. Both positions provide real-world experience in an office setting, which is important for the students’ future.



Students interested in these internships for the 2022-2023 school year should watch for job openings posted in the spring. These job opportunities will also be included in the RP Update email newsletter.



There are also summer internships available through the Technology Department. These are paid part-time positions that do not include course credit. These internships have responsibilities that include reinstalling computers that have been moved by custodians, re-cabling and cleaning Chromebook carts, and supporting summer schools for elementary students.



The interns benefit from these opportunities, and so do the employees in those departments. The routine tasks that the interns do give the other employees time to do more complex or difficult tasks. It also gives District employees who do not directly interact with students on a regular basis a chance to have a positive impact on the community by working and educating students.