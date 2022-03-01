Raymore Police Department going the extra mile

The Raymore Police Department comes to the rescue in an unexpected way by allowing the nation’s nuclear security field office in Kansas City to utilize its gun range for emergency use. (Tyson Fisher / Raymore Journal)
The Raymore Police Department saves the day in unexpected circumstances on two occasions, as highlighted during the most recent Raymore City Council meeting.
During the Feb. 28 council meeting, the Raymore Police Department was the topic of conversation on two occasions. One deals with an individual officer who went above and beyond. The other was actually a new item on the council agenda.
Raymore’s Officer Stephanie Hornbeck is the 2021 Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year. When responding to a call, Officer Hornbeck helped a man suffering from substance abuse and living in poor conditions and poor health. Hornbeck got the man signed up for treatment. Not done with her good deed, Hornbeck also paid for the man’s food and part of his utility bills.
According to the Raymore Police Department, officers receive a significant amount of training in crisis intervention, allowing them to better help the community.
Further into the meeting, council members approved of Bill 3700, which allows Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies (FM&T) Protective Force to use the Raymore Police Department’s gun range.
Honeywell FM&T is a contractor with the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Kansas City location. The Kansas City National Security Campus manufactures nonnuclear components for nuclear weapons. Needless to say, security is tight.
Like many federal contractors, Honeywell’s Protective Force needs certain certification and recertification. The security team needs certification to obtain firearms. However, it had a falling out with the gun range it had an agreement with. With time running out, the Protective Force needs a gun range for certification soon or employees risk being denied their service gun.
In an emergency reading, the city signed a memorandum of understanding that allows Honeywell to use the Raymore Police Department’s gun range as needed. Council Member Jay Holman works for the Protective Force. He recused himself from the reading of Bill 3700 to address any concerns regarding conflict of interest.
Raymore says goodbye to Jim Cadoret
In other council meeting news, Raymore Development Services Director and Assistant to City Manager Jim Cadoret is leaving his post to be closer with his family in Indiana.
The development services director for nearly 20 years, Cadoret worked 10 years for the city/county of Huntington, Ind., as community development director and 3 years as GIS director, according to his city bio. He also worked as a staff planner for the City of Muncie, Ind.; Leavenworth, Kan.; and Greenacres City, Fla.
Cadoret has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Ball State University and a Master of Public Administration Degree from Florida Atlantic University. He obtained his American Institute of Certified Planners accreditation in January of 1990.
“It’s not just about growth,” Cadoret told The Raymore Journal. “It’s about doing that in a good manner, but also remembering the residents who were here. I try to balance new growth with making sure we don’t forget about the (longtime) residents.”
After nearly 20 years with the city, Raymore Development Services Director and Assistant to City Manager Jim Cadoret is moving closer to family in Indiana. Cadoret has been a key figure during Raymore’s rapid growth. (Courtesy Photo)
