Raymore Police Department going the extra mile

The Raymore Police Department saves the day in unexpected circumstances on two occasions, as highlighted during the most recent Raymore City Council meeting.

During the Feb. 28 council meeting, the Raymore Police Department was the topic of conversation on two occasions. One deals with an individual officer who went above and beyond. The other was actually a new item on the council agenda.

Raymore’s Officer Stephanie Hornbeck is the 2021 Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year. When responding to a call, Officer Hornbeck helped a man suffering from substance abuse and living in poor conditions and poor health. Hornbeck got the man signed up for treatment. Not done with her good deed, Hornbeck also paid for the man’s food and part of his utility bills.

According to the Raymore Police Department, officers receive a significant amount of training in crisis intervention, allowing them to better help the community.

Further into the meeting, council members approved of Bill 3700, which allows Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies (FM&T) Protective Force to use the Raymore Police Department’s gun range.

Honeywell FM&T is a contractor with the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Kansas City location. The Kansas City National Security Campus manufactures nonnuclear components for nuclear weapons. Needless to say, security is tight.

Like many federal contractors, Honeywell’s Protective Force needs certain certification and recertification. The security team needs certification to obtain firearms. However, it had a falling out with the gun range it had an agreement with. With time running out, the Protective Force needs a gun range for certification soon or employees risk being denied their service gun.

In an emergency reading, the city signed a memorandum of understanding that allows Honeywell to use the Raymore Police Department’s gun range as needed. Council Member Jay Holman works for the Protective Force. He recused himself from the reading of Bill 3700 to address any concerns regarding conflict of interest.