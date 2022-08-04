Residents tell city leaders how the city should grow

August 4, 2022

Dozens of residents gathered to tell the local government what they expect to see happen in Raymore in the next few decades.

On July 27, the City of Raymore held its Community Conversation at Centerview. Participating residents answered several questions that will guide the local government in its decision making in the near and not-so-near future.

Residents gave their two cents on four topics: Land use, economic vitality, infrastructure and parks.

Land use

What type of housing options does the city need to support the future of Raymore?

The most common response is housing that is well integrated with open space, parks and trails. That was followed by more options for senior housing (affordable, small houses) and neighborhoods with diverse home sizes and price points.

Essentially, residents want more options that fit all socioeconomic demographics.

Other popular responses:

Mixed-use residential with commercial communities (businesses on bottom, apartment at top).

Affordable housing specifically at the entry-level price point.

Less popular responses include additional single-family homes and availability of more sustainable building practices (e.g. allow solar). Only 5% of respondents want well-positioned multifamily/apartment developments.

Economic vitality

What are the jobs and businesses the city should attract to ensure vitality?

Nearly a quarter said they want small businesses that support the community, e.g. skilled trade jobs like local plumbers, electricians, mechanics, etc.

Residents also want jobs that pay a livable wage, such as high tech. In other words, fewer minimum wage jobs in the future. Others specified they would like to see more jobs in the healthcare field, entertainment venues and manufacturing jobs.

On the other hand, fewer people signaled they want to see more unique shopping experiences. That includes mom ‘n’ pop stores, microbreweries, small boutiques and farmer’s markets.

Only 8% want more hotels, conference centers, event spaces, etc. About 6% said there needs to be more grocery options (Raymore is slated to get a Hy-Vee in the future).

Infrastructure

How should the city improve safety and alternate modes of transportation?

According to participants, there needs to be increased connectivity of trails and sidewalks throughout the city.

Residents stated an interest in additional maintenance and improvements to sidewalks and trails, such as benches and workout equipment. Other pointed out there needs to be additional crosswalk markings, both signs and road paint.

Less popular responses include:

Improved cycling routes and uses/opportunities.

Widening of main roads throughout the city.

Only 9% of respondents stated they want to see the following:

Additional maintenance to roads.

Additional public transportation options.

Improved regulations of utility task vehicles (UTVs), ATVs and golf carts.

Parks

How should the city continue to develop neighborhood and regional parks system?

A quarter of residents at the Community Conversation want more trails and planned maintenance of existing trails, the closest to a consensus among all categories.

About 15% want more parking in addition to enhanced maintenance of the parks system. Around the same number of people want a variety of trees within the parks, as well of preservation of existing trees and planting of new trees.

Others see a need for a wider variety of park activities. Those include, but are not limited to, BMX parks, pickleball, disc golf, pocket parks in neighborhoods and more indoor programs.

Ten percent of respondents want more food trucks. Another 10% would like to see more park space located in different parts of the city, such as west of Dean Ave. and the east side of the city.

Less than 10% want dog parks (Raymore is slated to get its first dog park sometime next year) and more water parks like a city pool, splash pad, etc.

Still a chance to give your two cents

Residents who could not attend the Community Conversation can still give their input to the city.

The City of Raymore’s website has an interactive map highlighting undeveloped areas that city staff have identified as an “Activity Center.” An activity center can be defined as “an area that offers a mix of land uses that support the concentration of goods, services, recreation, entertainment, housing and/or employment and promotes choices in employment, shopping, dining, leisure activities and housing, and allows for multimodal transportation access via biking, walking, automobile, and other transit options”.

Tell the city what you would like to see at these activity centers by going to Raymore.com/community.