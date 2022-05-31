Roundabout construction will CLOSE MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. beginning June 1

May 31, 2022

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin construction of a roundabout along state Route 58 at Ward Road beginning June 1 until approximately August.

This work will require the total closure of state Route 58 at Ward Road and traffic will need to follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.

Eastbound state Route 58 traffic will be detoured north on Interstate 49 to eastbound state Route 150, to southbound state Route 291.

Westbound state Route 58 traffic will be detoured northbound on state Route 291 to westbound state Route 150, to southbound I-49.

Substandard sight distance and crash frequency and severity at Ward Road and Prairie Lane necessitate the need for intersection improvements. This project will provide improved safety and intersection operation at Ward Road, Prairie Lane and Route 291 as well as the resurfacing of Route 58 from Route 291 to Prairie Lane.

The project will also involve disruptions of traffic flow on Route 58, Ward Road, Prairie Lane and Route 291 during construction. The total cost of construction of improvements for these projects is $6.5 million and is funded through state and federal funds.

To learn more about the intersection improvements happening along state Route 58, go to www.modot.org/route-58-intersection-improvements.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.