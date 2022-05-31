Scholarship from Health Foundation awarded to Ray-Pec senior

Sarah Larkins, a Raymore-Peculiar High School senior, is the recipient of the Cass Community Health Foundation’s Daniel F. Sheehan Nursing Scholarship. (Courtesy Photo)

Sarah Larkins, a Raymore-Peculiar High School senior, is the recipient of the top scholarship from Cass Community Health Foundation.

The Daniel F. Sheehan Nursing Scholarship is an award of $2,500 and was created to honor Daniel F. Sheehan. Sheehan was the former CEO of Research Belton Hospital, now Belton Regional Medical Center. The scholarship honors his commitment to improving the health of residents in northern Cass County and southern Jackson County.

Larkins plans to attend Barton College in North Carolina to pursue a degree in nursing.

“I want to gain the experience needed to have a positive impact on the lives that enter the [newborn intensive care unit] NICU,” Larkins said. “To me becoming a nurse means becoming a better person. Nursing gives me a purpose.”

Larkins has already received early acceptance into Barton’s nursing programs putting her one step closer to the NICU.

Each year, the Daniel F. Sheehan Nursing Scholarship is awarded to a Cass County or Grandview high school senior interested in studying nursing. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0. The award is presented to a student that exemplifies an abiding interest in the welfare of others, inspires others to be their very best, serves as a role model, exhibits personal integrity, and is involved in the community.

“Sarah’s career goals are admirable,” Cynthia Randazzo, Cass Community Health Foundation president, said. “Her desire to care for the vulnerable and ambitions to work in the NICU are just a few of the reasons we are proud to support her. Sarah was an accomplished high school student, and we are excited to see what she achieves in her next chapter.”

Cass Community Health Foundation has awarded $43,500 in scholarships to students from the Cass County and Grandview area planning to pursue careers in the health field. The foundation provides scholarships to individuals from Archie High School, Belton High School, Cass Midway High School, Drexel High School, Grandview High School, Harrisonville High School, Heartland Christian School, Pleasant Hill High School, Raymore-Peculiar High School, Sherwood Cass High School, or Training Center Christian School interested in nursing or other health related degrees.

Scholarship recipients from Archie High School include Emma McIntire and Charles Mulkey.

Scholarship recipients from Belton High School include Jaydyn Goff, Lydia Juitt, and Kennedy Morgan.

Tayla Ly from Grandview High School and Samara Lewis from Midway High School were also awarded a scholarship.

Additional scholarship recipients from Raymore-Peculiar High School include Grace LaBelle, Chris Obersteadt, and Michael Viermann.

Renewal scholarships were awarded to students pursing nursing including Taralyn Anderson, Chesnie Baker,, Madison Byard, Madison Finn, Amber Herman, Madison Hoffman, Grace Kirkemo, Sydney Morgan, and Alexander Sahr.

Funding for the scholarships is made available through designated funds established by community donors to support local students.

Cass Community Health Foundation has recently expanded its scholarship eligibility to students enrolled in area practical nursing programs. Applicants must have graduated from a high school in Cass County or currently reside in the county. Monica Moore, Rhiannon Propes, and Justiss Slack were each awarded a $3,500 scholarship.