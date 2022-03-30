School board members recognized

As part of the monthlong celebration of the Raymore-Peculiar School Board, the board meeting on March 17 included special recognition of Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education members.
The board members are holding certificates of recognition from the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
Each board member also received a card and gift from one of the district’s elementary schools.
Front row, from left: Aaron Howlett, Deanna Olson, Board President Ruth Johnson, and Kim York. Back row: Superintendent Dr. Mike Slagle, Board Vice President Paul Coffman, Bill Lowe, and Billy King.
