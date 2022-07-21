Skyline Disc Golf open for business

(left to right) Jon and Alan Jones, Skyline Disc Golf owners. Skyline Disc Golf, located at Remington Plaza, offers discs from a variety of manufacturers. (Tyson Fisher / Raymore Journal)

July 21, 2022

Raymore has a new retail business: Skyline Disc Golf.

Located at 412 Remington Plaza Court, Skyline Disc Golf offers a variety of discs from several manufacturers.

The store is owned by Alan Jones, Jon Jones, Josh Jones and Jake Matney. Alan Jones is also a certified public accountant doing business in Raymore at the same location.

According to its website, Skyline Disc Golf was established in the fall of 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, while demand was high and stock was low, the family went to work. They went through all the steps to become a distributor for as many top disc manufacturers as possible. The owners gained a little traction here and there until they felt comfortable launching their website in March 2021. Now, they have a brick-and-mortar location in Raymore.

Disc golf participating has increased over the last several years. Raymore Recreation Park includes a full 18-basket disc golf course. The back nine is particularly difficult with a dense wooded area.

Check them out at SkylineDiscs.com.