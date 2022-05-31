South Middle School student Andrew Dawson receives this year’s Legacy Award

Andrew Dawson of Raymore-Peculiar South Middle School is the latest recipient of the Legacy Award, which honors outstanding musicians and students.
The Legacy Award is given to one 8th grade band member each year who has shown all the qualities of an outstanding musician, an outstanding student, and an overall outstanding person. It is awarded to a student who has helped make the band a better ensemble than when they first arrived.
The award also honors the recipients’ hard work and dedication that has influenced those around them by inspiring others to grow in their humanity and musicianship. The Legacy award shows that they have helped create a legacy for future band students for years to come.
Dawson received the 2022 Legacy Award during a Ray-Pec South Middle School band concert.
