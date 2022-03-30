Special Olympics teams bring home medals

Panther Pride won 2nd place. Coached by Aaron Howlett. Players: Unified Partner Aiden Churchwell, Athlete Jag Davis, Athlete Aron Mendoza, Unified Partner Zach Anderson (Courtesy Photo)
Panthers won 3rd place. Coached by Cara Hornbeck. Players: Unified Partner Ryan Hilliard , Athlete Dustin Haning, Athlete J’Qwan Blackmon, Athlete Sean Hunt, Unified Partner Grant Hornbeck
Coaches: Catie Howlett, Cara Hornbeck, Aaron Howlett, and Emma Howlett
About 3,000 athletes, coaches and unified partners participated in the state basketball competition. Events include 3-v-3 Unified Teams, 3-v-3 Regulation Teams, Unified Teams, Modified Teams, Regulation Teams, Team Skills and Individual Skills Athletes.
