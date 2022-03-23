STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Emily Feagins & Malcolm Goswell

Local Optimist Club President Brian Mills (center) recognizes Malcolm Goswell (left) and Emily Feagins (right) as March’s Raymore-Peculiar High School Students of the Month.

During its March 15 meeting, the Ray-Pec Sunrise Optimist Club recognized Emily Feagins and Malcolm Goswell as Students of the Month.

Each had an opportunity to share their involvement in and out of school along with plans for college and what careers may be pursued. Club members asked several questions. The club honors students through the school year which are selected by the high school staff based on citizenship and academics.

Each student was accompanied by parents and are excellent examples of our future being in good hands. Club President, Brian Mills (center), presented each with a commemorative plaque.

Encouraging community youth is one of the purposes of Optimism and this is one of many programs at work in the school district.