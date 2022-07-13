Three people injured by gunfire in Peculiar

Scene where three people were injured by gunfire in rural Peculiar. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

July 13, 2022

At approximately 1242 a.m. on July 10, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in the 7600 block of East 233rd street in rural Peculiar.

Deputies (with the assistance of the Peculiar Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol) responded to the scene and located three victims that had been hit by gunfire. After the scene was secured, all three victims were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. He is currently pending charges and is being held in the Cass County Jail. T

There are no other suspects outstanding. As this is an active investigation, additional information will be released when available.