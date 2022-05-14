Touch-a-Truck at Raymore Activity Center a success

Families from around the area gathered at the Raymore Activity Center on May 7 for the Touch-a-Truck event.
Organized by the Raymore Parks and Recreation Department, children and adults alike got to get up close and personal with fire trucks, dump trucks, lift trucks and other heavy equipment.
Children and adults with sensitivities to loud noises got to enjoy a sensory-friendly hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. After that, the horns were blaring through 12 p.m. with children having the most fun on the steering wheel.
A variety of vehicles participated in this year’s Touch-a-Truck event, ranging from farm equipment to emergency vehicles to a $1.5 million tow truck holding up a pickup truck as it dangled in the air. Children got to roam (mostly) freely inside the vehicles.
While children explored large vehicles, adults experienced a learning experience as well. Law enforcement officers, emergency crews and owners of other heavy vehicles answered the questions of curious parents.
