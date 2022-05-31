Twisted Tango Frozen Yogurt celebrates grand opening in Belton

Twisted Tango Frozen Yogurt is now open at 211 Cedar Street in the Belton Crossing Shopping Center. (Courtesy Photo)

May 31, 2022

Twisted Tango Frozen Yogurt recently celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting. The self-serve frozen yogurt business invested $150,000 in the tenant finish of its new location at 211 Cedar Street in the Belton Crossing Shopping Center off 163rd Street.

“Twisted Tango is a great addition to the Belton Crossing Shopping Center,” says Belton Mayor Norman Larkey, Sr. “They opened their doors just in time for summer!”

Twisted Tango sells a variety of self-serve frozen yogurt flavors and toppings. In addition to self-serve frozen yogurt, the shop also serves milkshakes, smoothies, espresso, coffee and blended drinks.

“Here at Twisted Tango, we believe that regardless of health and dietary restrictions, everyone should be able to enjoy frozen yogurt,” according to Twisted Tango’s website. “Because of this belief, we provide vegan, dairy-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and trans-fat free options!”

Twisted Tango Frozen Yogurt originated in Sedalia, Missouri. Belton is the franchise’s second location. L & M Construction of Louisburg, Kansas, was the general contractor.