UPDATE: Police need help locating missing Belton teen

UPDATE: The Belton Police Department is still searching for 15-year-old Isabella V. Kenslow as of press time. Belton police have included a more candid photo since their last public outreach in the hopes that it will aid in someone recognizing Isabella.
Isabella has medical issues which are going untreated while she is missing, according to the Belton Police Department.
Police have recently discovered that Isabella took an Adidas backpack, Nike slide sandals and white “Jordan” sneakers with her when she left the house. Investigators remain short of any credible information regarding Isabella’s whereabouts.
A 15-year-old Belton girl is missing, and police needs the public’s help finding her.
According to a Belton Police Department new release, Isabella V. Kenslow has been missing since the early morning of March 2.
Isabella is 5ft 2in tall, 187 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. Isabella also has a distinct red scar by her left eye.
Although she is only 15, the Belton Police Department says Isabella may be presenting herself as a young adult.
Anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts or who has had direct contact with Isabella should contact Det. Chrostowski by email at bchrostowski@Beltonpd.org.
Flyers can be downloaded here.
