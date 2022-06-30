Where to buy fireworks in Raymore

It’s time to stock up on fireworks as we celebrate Independence Day, but where can you buy them in Raymore?
According to city documents, Raymore has approved five fireworks sales application this year:
The sale of fireworks is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., each day beginning on June 28 through July 4. The discharge of fireworks is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-3 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged on any public street, public sidewalk, public park or trail, public grounds or within the business district of the city unless the city council grants express approval. This means you need to shoot fireworks in your own yard.
Bottle rockets, Roman candles and aerial luminaries are not allowed.
