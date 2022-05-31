Lions Clubs’ Chili Cook-Off raises more than $2K for Ray-Pec Foundation

Lions Stan Boursheski and Angie Fyffe recently presented a check for $2,040 to the Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation Board of Directors.
The funds were proceeds from the Raymore Lions Club and Bel-Ray Sunrise Lions Club Chili Cook-Off held in April.
According to its website, the Ray-Pec Public School Foundation is a charitable organization that supports and celebrates excellence in education. Since 1991, the foundation has awarded $132,250 in scholarships for 235 students and $222,186 in grants for 345 educational programs.
Each year, the foundation recognize individuals who advance its mission by honoring the Distinguished Alumni, Teacher of the Year, Support Staff Employee of the Year, and Partner in Education.
